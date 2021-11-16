Audit Diwas: PM Narendra Modi to unveil Sardar Patel’s statue at CAG Administrative center Complicated Delhi nowadays

Audit Diwas: Top Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of the rustic’s first House Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Tuesday. This statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who persuaded 562 princely states to enroll in India after independence, has been put in within the new workplace advanced of the CAG positioned at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.Additionally Learn – PM Awas Yojana: PM’s present to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, 700 crores transferred to financial institution accounts

The Top Minister may even deal with the officials of the CAG in this instance. Allow us to inform you that nowadays could also be celebrated as Audit Day. The significance of at the present time is since the CAG was once shaped on at the present time.

Final 12 months, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu unveiled the statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Charter, on the CAG headquarters. A 9 ft prime statue of Mahatma Gandhi has additionally been put in on this new workplace advanced of CAG. ,Enter – ANI)