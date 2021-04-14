Audrey Hepburn TV Series Penned By Jacqueline Hoyt For Fremantle

U.S. writer-producer Jacqueline Hoyt (“The Good Spouse”) is about to pen drama collection “Audrey” about Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn, which is being produced by Italy’s Wildside, the Fremantle firm behind “The Younger Pope” and “My Sensible Buddy.”

The beforehand introduced collection on Audrey Hepburn‘s life is predicated on a therapy co-written by her son Luca Dotti and Italian journalist and author Luigi Spinola. Dotti’s father was Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti, whom Hepburn married in 1970 and divorced 10 years later.

The Oscar-winning actor was one among Hollywood’s most recognizable faces of the twentieth century and was celebrated for her allure and magnificence in such movies as “Sabrina,” “Roman Vacation,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “My Honest Girl.” However her life has not but been portrayed in a high-end skein for the worldwide market.

Jacqueline Hoyt has written and produced for “CSI,” “The Good Spouse,” HBO’s Peabody Award-winning collection “The Leftovers,” and, most just lately, with Barry Jenkins for his upcoming adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Underground Railroad” for Amazon Prime Video.

Dotti and Spinola co-authored the 2015 bestseller “Audrey at House,” a part-biography, part-cookbook combining anecdotes, excerpts from Hepburn’s correspondence, her recipes and unpublished household pictures.

Within the e book, “Luca and Luigi explored the singularity of Audrey’s actual self,” a Wildside assertion stated, noting that “the muse, the mom and the later humanitarian all carefully relate to a woman that by no means stopped to be amazed by the reward of life.”

Their analysis has now gone deeper, particularly on the subject of Hepburn’s “early life,” which the collection will discover, the assertion added. No additional particulars are being disclosed.

Hepburn revolutionized film glamour with impressed movie performances and an understated attract that introduced a novel stage of sophistication and charm to Hollywood. “Along with her penchant for couture, she turned a groundbreaking fashion icon in an period of sexpot starlets, melding a few of the display’s most memorable characters along with her personal regal allure and class,” as a Selection profile put it.

Amongst her honors have been an Oscar for “Roman Vacation,” an Emmy, a Grammy, a Tony, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She died in 1993 at 63 after a battle with most cancers.

The “Audrey” collection shall be govt produced by Wildside CEO Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa with Ludovica Damiani, who originated and shepherded the venture. Luca Dotti and Luigi Spinola may also function govt producers.

“For ‘Audrey’ our purpose is as soon as once more to provide a present that’s born domestically to ship globally,” stated Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati. “The inventive crew assembled by Wildside and the IP are completely positioned to make this occur,” he added.