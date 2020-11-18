Audrey Tang: Taiwan’s Digital Minister Challenges Conference 

Taiwan has achieved many firsts in recent times — the primary place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, the primary to efficiently include the coronavirus pandemic, and the primary to have an overtly transgender cupboard member to steer the island’s digital and social innovation in addition to combating the coronavirus.

Enter Audrey Tang, a baby prodigy-turned civic hacker who was headhunted by President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration in 2016 to turn into the island’s first minister and not using a portfolio on the age of 35. The non-binary Tang (who prefers the pronoun “they” as a substitute of “he” or “she”) has since turn into the island’s Digital Minister.

Tang shall be talking on the inaugural version of Taiwan Inventive Content material Fest (TCCF) offered by Taiwan Inventive Content material Company (TAICCA), an impartial company arrange by the Ministry of Tradition and the cupboard (Govt Yuan) to actively promote the island’s cultural and artistic content material globally.

Tang shall be becoming a member of Tea Uglow, artistic director of Google’s Inventive Lab in Sydney and TAICCA’s president Hu Ching-fang, in TCCF’s opening panel “Submit-Pandemic Period: Human Contact – A Nearer Future,” which explores the evolution of know-how and tradition within the post-pandemic period.

Born in 1981, Tang is named a baby prodigy reportedly with an IQ of 180. They had been already well-versed in classical literature at a younger age and started studying superior arithmetic and programming earlier than the age of 10. They dropped out of college of their teenage years and began their very own firm on the age of 15. They went on to turn into a software program programmer, a “civic hacker.”

In the course of the 2014 Sunflower Motion, Tang helped protesters who occupied the parliament constructing to broadcast the occasion from a stay cam to the surface world.

Relatively than being persecuted, Tang’s involvement within the political motion caught the attention of the federal government they usually had been invited to construct a media literacy curriculum for faculties in Taiwan. They grew to become the Digital Minister earlier than the implementation of the curriculum in late 2017.

This 12 months, Tang “hacked” the coronavirus by main the launch of a sequence of “masks maps,” with the help from the hackers’ neighborhood, to point out the real-time inventory updates of masks at completely different distributors, in order that the general public didn’t should waste time for lengthy queues whereas minimizing the gathering of huge crowds. Greater than 10 million individuals have used the app, the BBC reported.

Tang instructed the media that the success of the app was all the way down to belief between the federal government, the hackers and the broader Taiwan public. Collectively they allowed the federal government to reply swiftly and efficiently include the virus. Digital initiatives to fight disinformation spearheaded by Tang additionally contributed significantly to Taiwan’s battle towards the pandemic.

Transferring ahead, the digital minister will proceed to champion digital democracy and an open authorities. “The federal government ought to belief the residents with open knowledge, to not ask residents to belief the federal government blindly,” they stated just lately in an interview with the Stimson Heart.