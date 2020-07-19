August Alsina Drops ‘Entanglements’ Song About Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina is capitalizing on everybody’s curiosity in his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith with a brand new track known as, you guessed it, “Entanglements.”

The singer launched the track late on Saturday night time, after which it turned trending on Twitter by Sunday morning. The track, which options rapper Rick Ross, makes quite a few nods to his relationship with Pinkett Smith and references her husband Will Smith.

“The definition of entanglement / It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets / Woman I do know that we don’t name it a relationship / However you’re nonetheless f—in’ with me,” Alsina sings on the refrain.

The phrase “entanglement” obtained an enormous enhance on social media after Pinkett Smith used it to explain her relationship with Alsina throughout a bombshell episode of “Pink Desk Discuss.” Previous to the Smiths clearing the air on the Fb Watch present, Alsina claimed that Smith gave him his blessing to start a relationship together with his spouse. Nonetheless, each the Smiths denied that was true.

“What August was truly attempting to speak — as a result of I might truly see how he would understand it as permission as a result of we had been separated amicably — I feel he additionally wished to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not,” Pinkett Smith mentioned on “Pink Desk Discuss.”

Nonetheless, Alsina makes references to an unnamed man who appears to be Smith on “Entanglements.”

“I’m on my method, yeah / I’ma pull up when he dip / He’s all the time suppose me and also you f—in’ / If he see me, he gon’ journey,” he sings.

The emotional episode of “Pink Desk Discuss” obtained greater than 15 million views in 24 hours on Fb Watch when it premiered on July 10.