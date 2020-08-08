August Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of varied boy teams, utilizing massive knowledge collected from July 7 to August 7.

BTS topped the record for the 27th consecutive month with a model popularity index of 8,924,775 for August. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Billboard,” “Dynamite,” and “Oricon,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “launching,” and “donate.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 83.55 p.c constructive reactions.

EXO took second place on this month’s rankings with a model popularity index of two,523,066, whereas SEVENTEEN got here in third with a complete index of 1,783,082.

Lastly, NCT and SF9 rounded out the highest 5 for August at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS EXO SEVENTEEN NCT SF9 Teen High ASTRO Tremendous Junior AB6IX SHINee VERIVERY NU’EST The Boyz ONF Stray Youngsters TXT Golden Youngster INFINITE BTOB MONSTA X PENTAGON ATEEZ TVXQ WINNER ONEUS TOO 1THE9 VIXX CIX VICTON

