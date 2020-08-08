General News

August Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August 8, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of varied boy teams, utilizing massive knowledge collected from July 7 to August 7.

BTS topped the record for the 27th consecutive month with a model popularity index of 8,924,775 for August. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Billboard,” “Dynamite,” and “Oricon,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “launching,” and “donate.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 83.55 p.c constructive reactions.

EXO took second place on this month’s rankings with a model popularity index of two,523,066, whereas SEVENTEEN got here in third with a complete index of 1,783,082.

Lastly, NCT and SF9 rounded out the highest 5 for August at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. NCT
  5. SF9
  6. Teen High
  7. ASTRO
  8. Tremendous Junior
  9. AB6IX
  10. SHINee
  11. VERIVERY
  12. NU’EST
  13. The Boyz
  14. ONF
  15. Stray Youngsters
  16. TXT
  17. Golden Youngster
  18. INFINITE
  19. BTOB
  20. MONSTA X
  21. PENTAGON
  22. ATEEZ
  23. TVXQ
  24. WINNER
  25. ONEUS
  26. TOO
  27. 1THE9
  28. VIXX
  29. CIX
  30. VICTON

