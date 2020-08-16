General News

August Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August 16, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 645 boy group members, utilizing huge knowledge collected from July 14 to August 14.

BTS’s Jimin topped the listing for the 20th consecutive month, scoring a complete model popularity index of 6,476,311 for August. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Filter,” “Promise,” and “Run BTS,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “be awarded,” “donate,” and “launch.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 80.13 % optimistic reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook took second place on this month’s rankings with a model popularity index of 4,056,917, whereas Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon rose to 3rd place with a complete index of three,421,270.

Lastly, BTS’s V and EXO’s Chanyeol rounded out the highest 5 for August at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s Jungkook
  3. Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon
  4. BTS’s V
  5. EXO’s Chanyeol
  6. BTS’ Suga
  7. BTS’s Jin
  8. TVXQ’s Yunho
  9. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  10. BTS’s J-Hope
  11. EXO’s Baekhyun
  12. BTS’s RM
  13. Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun
  14. VICTON’s Han Seung Woo
  15. EXO’s Sehun
  16. SHINee’s Taemin
  17. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  18. SF9’s Chani
  19. NCT’s Jaehyun
  20. Shinhwa’s Kim Dong Wan
  21. SEVENTEEN’s Jun
  22. TXT’s Soobin
  23. The Boyz’s Juyeon
  24. NU’EST’s JR
  25. The Boyz’s Hyunjae
  26. TVXQ’s Changmin
  27. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan
  28. ONF’s Wyatt
  29. ONF’s U
  30. EXO’s Kai

