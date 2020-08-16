August Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 645 boy group members, utilizing huge knowledge collected from July 14 to August 14.

BTS’s Jimin topped the listing for the 20th consecutive month, scoring a complete model popularity index of 6,476,311 for August. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Filter,” “Promise,” and “Run BTS,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “be awarded,” “donate,” and “launch.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 80.13 % optimistic reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook took second place on this month’s rankings with a model popularity index of 4,056,917, whereas Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon rose to 3rd place with a complete index of three,421,270.

Lastly, BTS’s V and EXO’s Chanyeol rounded out the highest 5 for August at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS’s Jimin BTS’s Jungkook Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon BTS’s V EXO’s Chanyeol BTS’ Suga BTS’s Jin TVXQ’s Yunho ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’s J-Hope EXO’s Baekhyun BTS’s RM Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun VICTON’s Han Seung Woo EXO’s Sehun SHINee’s Taemin BIGBANG’s G-Dragon SF9’s Chani NCT’s Jaehyun Shinhwa’s Kim Dong Wan SEVENTEEN’s Jun TXT’s Soobin The Boyz’s Juyeon NU’EST’s JR The Boyz’s Hyunjae TVXQ’s Changmin SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan ONF’s Wyatt ONF’s U EXO’s Kai

