August Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Revealed

August 29, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for drama actors!

The rankings had been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 50 drama actors, utilizing large knowledge collected from July 27 to August 28.

On the prime of the record is Kim Soo Hyun, who appeared in tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” with a complete rating of 3,771,464. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” “Moon Kang Tae,” and “Search engine optimisation Ye Ji,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “change,” “confess,” and “return.” Kim Soo Hyun’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 72.06 % constructive reactions.

In second place is Cho Seung Woo, who at present seems within the second season of tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques.” He scored a complete index of three,290,796. Third place went to Lee Joon Gi, who’s engaged on “Flower of Evil,” with a complete rating of three,290,796.

Search engine optimisation Ye Ji and Moon Chae Received, who work with Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Joon Gi respectively of their newest dramas, got here in fourth and fifth place. The 2 actresses scored 3,252,755 and a pair of,859,896 respectively.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. Kim Soo Hyun
  2. Cho Seung Woo
  3. Lee Joon Gi
  4. Search engine optimisation Ye Ji
  5. Moon Chae Received
  6. Oh Jung Se
  7. Lee Min Jung
  8. Han Da Gam
  9. Bae Doona
  10. Shin So Yul
  11. Im Soo Hyang
  12. Kim Yoo Jung
  13. Oh Jung Se
  14. Oh Yoon Ah
  15. Lee Sang Yeob
  16. Jang Seung Jo
  17. Music Ji Hyo
  18. Ji Chang Wook
  19. Lee Joon Hyuk
  20. Ha Seok Jin
  21. Park Gyu Younger
  22. Lee Jung Eun
  23. Kim So Eun
  24. Cha Hwa Yeon
  25. Lee Cho Hee
  26. Hwang Jung Eum
  27. Ji Soo
  28. Choi Moo Sung
  29. Ji Hyun Woo
  30. Music Yoon Ah

