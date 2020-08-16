General News

August Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August 16, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for particular person woman group members!

The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 510 woman group members, utilizing large information collected from July 15 to August 15.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot on the prime of the listing this month with a model repute index of two,549,026 for August. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “SOLO,” “vogue,” and “YouTube,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “attractive,” “grateful,” and “document.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 83.77 % optimistic reactions.

Pink Velvet’s Irene took second place within the rankings with a model repute index of two,167,706, whereas Oh My Girl’s Seunghee shot as much as third with a complete index of two,012,142, marking a formidable 154.80 % enhance in her rating since July.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  2. Pink Velvet’s Irene
  3. Oh My Girl’s Seunghee
  4. Oh My Girl’s Arin
  5. APRIL’s Naeun
  6. Pink Velvet’s Seulgi
  7. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  8. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  9. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  10. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  11. IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger
  12. Oh My Girl’s Hyojung
  13. (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon
  14. Pink Velvet’s Pleasure
  15. (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi
  16. Oh My Girl’s Jiho
  17. GFRIEND’s Sowon
  18. (G)I-DLE’s Soojin
  19. ITZY’s Lia
  20. (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon
  21. GFRIEND’s Eunha
  22. GFRIEND’s SinB
  23. (G)I-DLE’s Minnie
  24. (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua
  25. GFRIEND’s Umji
  26. IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju
  27. Oh My Girl’s YooA
  28. ITZY’s Yeji
  29. TWICE’s Momo
  30. Pink Velvet’s Yeri

Kim Diaz

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

