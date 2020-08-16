August Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for particular person woman group members!
The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 510 woman group members, utilizing large information collected from July 15 to August 15.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot on the prime of the listing this month with a model repute index of two,549,026 for August. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “SOLO,” “vogue,” and “YouTube,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “attractive,” “grateful,” and “document.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 83.77 % optimistic reactions.
Pink Velvet’s Irene took second place within the rankings with a model repute index of two,167,706, whereas Oh My Girl’s Seunghee shot as much as third with a complete index of two,012,142, marking a formidable 154.80 % enhance in her rating since July.
Try the highest 30 for this month under!
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- Pink Velvet’s Irene
- Oh My Girl’s Seunghee
- Oh My Girl’s Arin
- APRIL’s Naeun
- Pink Velvet’s Seulgi
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé
- IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger
- Oh My Girl’s Hyojung
- (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon
- Pink Velvet’s Pleasure
- (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi
- Oh My Girl’s Jiho
- GFRIEND’s Sowon
- (G)I-DLE’s Soojin
- ITZY’s Lia
- (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon
- GFRIEND’s Eunha
- GFRIEND’s SinB
- (G)I-DLE’s Minnie
- (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua
- GFRIEND’s Umji
- IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju
- Oh My Girl’s YooA
- ITZY’s Yeji
- TWICE’s Momo
- Pink Velvet’s Yeri
Supply (1) (2)
How does this text make you’re feeling?
Add Comment