August Me Kaisa Rahega Delhi Ka Muasam: After report rain in July, how will the elements of Delhi be this month, know

August Me Kaisa Rahega Delhi Ka Muasam: Delhi won heavy rains in July. File of rain was once set in Delhi. Now how will the elements be in Delhi in August? Will Delhi get the similar rain in August as in July? The Indian Meteorological Division has given details about this. In keeping with the Meteorological Division, Delhi won report breaking rains in July, however issues shall be other in August.

In keeping with the Indian Meteorological Division, after the fashion of abnormal climate, standard (Delhi Climate in August 2021) rains are anticipated right here in August. Delhi receives most rainfall in July and August. On the whole, the city receives 210.6 mm and 247.7 mm of rainfall in July and August respectively.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD Regional Forecasting Centre, mentioned, "Delhi is anticipated to obtain standard rains in August (Delhi Climate Replace Nowadays). It may possibly vary from 95 to 106 % of the long-term reasonable.

It mentioned that some spaces of Northwest India might obtain under standard to standard rainfall. The nationwide capital won an surprisingly prime 507.1 mm of rainfall in July this 12 months, which is 141 in line with cent greater than the traditional. That is the easiest rainfall right here since July 2003. In keeping with the IMD, Delhi won 340.5 mm of rainfall in 2013, whilst the utmost rainfall was once 632.2 mm in July 2003.