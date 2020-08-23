General News

August Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August 23, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes, utilizing large knowledge collected from July 22 to August 22.

BLACKPINK rose to the highest of this month’s listing with a model popularity index of 17,480,886, marking a 54.98 p.c enhance of their rating since July.

BTS, who additionally loved a 35.21 p.c rise of their index since final month, got here in second place with a complete of 16,410,548 for August.

Lastly, “Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong took third place with a model popularity index of 12,257,963, marking a slight enhance of seven.28 p.c in his rating since July.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
  3. Im Younger Woong
  4. Kang Daniel
  5. IU
  6. Crimson Velvet
  7. Younger Tak
  8. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  9. Lee Chan Received
  10. Oh My Woman
  11. Sunmi
  12. (G)I-DLE
  13. IZ*ONE
  14. TWICE
  15. EXO
  16. SEVENTEEN
  17. Jessi
  18. Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon
  19. Jang Min Ho
  20. Jung Dong Received
  21. Park Jin Younger
  22. Chungha
  23. GFRIEND
  24. MAMAMOO
  25. EXO’s Baekhyun
  26. Rain
  27. ITZY
  28. Kim Hee Jae
  29. Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure
  30. Track Ga In

