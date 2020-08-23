August Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes, utilizing large knowledge collected from July 22 to August 22.

BLACKPINK rose to the highest of this month’s listing with a model popularity index of 17,480,886, marking a 54.98 p.c enhance of their rating since July.

BTS, who additionally loved a 35.21 p.c rise of their index since final month, got here in second place with a complete of 16,410,548 for August.

Lastly, “Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong took third place with a model popularity index of 12,257,963, marking a slight enhance of seven.28 p.c in his rating since July.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BLACKPINK BTS Im Younger Woong Kang Daniel IU Crimson Velvet Younger Tak MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Lee Chan Received Oh My Woman Sunmi (G)I-DLE IZ*ONE TWICE EXO SEVENTEEN Jessi Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon Jang Min Ho Jung Dong Received Park Jin Younger Chungha GFRIEND MAMAMOO EXO’s Baekhyun Rain ITZY Kim Hee Jae Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure Track Ga In

