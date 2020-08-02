August Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for selection reveals!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, interplay, media protection, group consciousness, and viewership indexes of 50 in style selection packages, utilizing massive information collected from July 1 to August 1.

MBC’s “How Do You Play?” topped this month’s listing with a model status index of 10,745,594, marking a 10.98 enhance in its rating since July. Excessive-ranking phrases within the present’s key phrase evaluation included “Yoo Jae Suk,” “SSAK3,” and “Lee Hyori,” whereas its highest-ranking associated phrases included “debut,” “file,” and “donate.” This system’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 70.50 % optimistic reactions.

MBC’s “Residence Alone” (“I Reside Alone”) took second place within the rankings with a model status index of 10,438,180, whereas TV Chosun’s “Love Name Heart” adopted shut behind with a complete index of 10,357,220 for August.

Take a look at the highest 20 for this month beneath!

“How Do You Play?” “Residence Alone” “Love Name Heart” “My Ugly Duckling” “Balsam College” (literal translation) “Ask Us Something” “The Supervisor” “Radio Star” “Voice Trot” “Spouse’s Style” “Operating Man” “The Return of Superman” “Home on Wheels” “Immortal Songs” “The King of Masks Singer” “Enjoyable-staurant” “The place is My Residence” “Three Meals a Day” “Video Star” “2 Days & 1 Night time”

