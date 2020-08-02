General News

August Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August 2, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for selection stars!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of 50 widespread entertainers, utilizing large information collected from July 1 to August 1.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot on the high of the listing this month with a model popularity index of two,696,408, marking a 34.84 p.c enhance in his rating since July.

Excessive-ranking phrases within the star’s key phrase evaluation included “SSAK3,” “How Do You Play?”, and “Working Man,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “undergo,” “mannequin,” and “assist.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 73.04 p.c p.c constructive reactions.

Park Na Rae rose to second place in August’s rankings with a model popularity index of 1,381,111. In the meantime, Kim Shin Younger got here in third after having fun with a whopping 103.58 p.c enhance in her rating for a complete index of 1,088,757.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Park Na Rae
  3. Kim Shin Younger
  4. Jang Do Yeon
  5. Music Hae
  6. Ahn Jung Hwan
  7. Lee Younger Ja
  8. Jo Se Ho
  9. Kang Ho Dong
  10. Paeng Hyun Sook
  11. Lee Soo Geun
  12. Kim Jong Kook
  13. Lee Sang Min
  14. Lee Kwang Soo
  15. Lee Hyori
  16. Music Ji Hyo
  17. Park Myung Soo
  18. Kim Sung Joo
  19. Ahn Younger Mi
  20. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  21. Kim Sook
  22. Lee Kyung Kyu
  23. Noh Hong Chul
  24. Kim Jong Min
  25. Yang Se Hyung
  26. Search engine marketing Jang Hoon
  27. Kim Gura
  28. Yoo Hee Yeol
  29. Jung Hyung Don
  30. Ji Sang Ryul

Watch Yoo Jae Suk on the newest episode of “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and the newest episode of “Working Man” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

Prime Proper Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment