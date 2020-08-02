August Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for selection stars!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of 50 widespread entertainers, utilizing large information collected from July 1 to August 1.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot on the high of the listing this month with a model popularity index of two,696,408, marking a 34.84 p.c enhance in his rating since July.

Excessive-ranking phrases within the star’s key phrase evaluation included “SSAK3,” “How Do You Play?”, and “Working Man,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “undergo,” “mannequin,” and “assist.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 73.04 p.c p.c constructive reactions.

Park Na Rae rose to second place in August’s rankings with a model popularity index of 1,381,111. In the meantime, Kim Shin Younger got here in third after having fun with a whopping 103.58 p.c enhance in her rating for a complete index of 1,088,757.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

Yoo Jae Suk Park Na Rae Kim Shin Younger Jang Do Yeon Music Hae Ahn Jung Hwan Lee Younger Ja Jo Se Ho Kang Ho Dong Paeng Hyun Sook Lee Soo Geun Kim Jong Kook Lee Sang Min Lee Kwang Soo Lee Hyori Music Ji Hyo Park Myung Soo Kim Sung Joo Ahn Younger Mi Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul Kim Sook Lee Kyung Kyu Noh Hong Chul Kim Jong Min Yang Se Hyung Search engine marketing Jang Hoon Kim Gura Yoo Hee Yeol Jung Hyung Don Ji Sang Ryul

Supply (1) (2)

Prime Proper Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews