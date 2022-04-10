Augusta’s surprises: an unexpected leader, the winning caddy and an awkward Tiger

The concentration of Scottie Scheffler that until Friday surprised by his numbers. Now comes the biggest challenge: staying put. REUTERS/Mike Segar

This game called golf is very rare. More than rare, it is inexplicable.

Scottie Scheffler was a great junior player, received a scholarship at the University of Texas, turned professional in 2018, played on the second professional circuit in the USA and reached the PGA Tour in the 19/20 season. He had good performances but could not win despite having had the opportunity to do so on several occasions.

Last year was one of Steve Stricker’s choices to complete the American Ryder Cup team, something that surprised many why other names with more scrolls were left out. He put in a very good performance there, defeating Jon Rahm in the singles on Sunday, but victory on tour was still denied him. A few weeks ago everything changed.

In February he achieved his first victory by winning the Phoenix Open on tiebreak, two weeks later he won again at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and at the end of March he won Match Play.

From not being able to win to doing it three times in 7 weeks. You may wonder what this player changed to have achieved this string of triumphsWell, well, it’s the same question we all ask ourselves because nothing has really changed in his game. The only change happened a year ago when changed caddy Y Ted Scott came by to bring him the clubs. Scott is one of the best caddies on tour, he was in Bubba Watson’s bag when he won his two Masters, and there’s no doubt he had a lot to do with Scheffler’s breakthrough.

Scheffler’s game has changed since he hired an experienced caddy. Although it seems incredible, since Ted Scott loads the bag with his clubs, everything has improved. REUTERS/Mike Blake

After those three wins Scheffler jumped to the top of the world rankings and entered the Masters as one of the names to watch, but by no means the undisputed favorite.. He passed half of the Masters and Scheffler with rounds of 69 and 67 is 5 ahead, equaling the largest difference in Masters history after 36 holes. This 25-year-old, born in New Jersey, is going through those moments where everything goes well. Where good shots are rewarded, where bad shots don’t cost you, and where the putter is working perfectly. The best example of this happened on Friday’s final hole when after deflecting his tee shot into the trees on the right, he was lucky enough to be left with an alley between the pines overlooking the green. He hit a perfect shot from there and almost took birdie. When everything goes well these things happen, when everything goes wrong that same tee shot is stuck to a trunk and there is no possible escape.

The day dawned with a clear sky, but from early on the wind began to blow and the temperature never exceeded 18 degrees. Playing in Augusta in the wind is particularly difficult, as it swirls through the towering pine trees and constantly confuses players. The best example is always the 12th hole, the short 155-yard par 3 that has been a death trap for leaders in championship history. In these conditions, the other one who stood out besides the leader was Justin Thomas, who yesterday had played very badly and who was dispatched with the best round of the day (67) to get back into the fight for the title.

Among Scheffler’s shooting guards are two former champions at Augusta. The South African Charl Schwartzel who won in 2011 and the defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. The first has been missing from the foreground and no one took it into account before starting. On Wednesday he spent hours practicing the game on the green and he seems to have found something. On the Japanese side, it would seem that his neck pain that made him leave last week in San Antonio has disappeared. Only 3 players in history have been able to successfully defend the title (Nicklasu, Faldo and Tiger) and Matsuyama will try to bring another joy to his country, where golf is a passion.

Tiger Woods greets Chilean Joaquín Niemann, the best in the history of his country. The American does not seem to be in the best shape of him after the return, but a final rebound should never be ruled out REUTERS / Brian Snyder

In addition to all this, again everyone’s eyes were on Tiger Woods. On Friday morning it became known that one of his fellow players, Louis Oosthuizen, had announced his withdrawal from the Masters due to back problems. Woods would play Niemann alone, which is never a good thing because with groups of three players in front of them they were going to have to wait a long time at each shot. Tiger’s arrival on the 1st tee did not give good signs. His face showed a lot of discomfort, pain in some part of his body, and he had to perform several stretching movements before hitting. The beginning confirmed this and Tiger opened with 4 bogeys in his first 5 holes missing a lot of shots, but as usual he fought until the end, except for a round of 74 shots, two over par, he will play the weekend and if the leader is wrong , he is only 4 strokes away from those who march second. He made the qualifying cut which was the first target, but I get the impression that his chances of winning are slim because his game doesn’t seem ready to go on a rampage this weekendbut as I always say, I have already learned not to bet against these phenomena.

This Saturday it is defined who will fight for the title on Sunday and who will not. That is why it is so important not to lose track of the leader ahead of the final round. Scottie Scheffler will begin to travel unknown paths from the moment he reaches hole 1. It is one thing to be the leader of a regular tournament and quite another to be the leader of the Masters. It seems incredible, but it is never easy to play with a big advantage and there are several proofs of this. In 1996 the Australian Greg Norman, N1 del. World in those days, he had a 6 lead going into the final day and ended up losing by 5 shots that Masters.

6 years ago Jordan Spieth was 5 ahead with 9 holes to play and he couldn’t either. Scheffler has 5 and still has two rounds to go. This is a place where very strange things happen to leaders, especially on the second 9 holes of the course.

A sunny, very cold and windy day is expected. All condiments for us to have a very entertaining third round in Augusta.

