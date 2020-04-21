General News

Aunjanue Ellis has been in box office hits, but a Lifetime biopic is making her famous

April 21, 2020
1 Min Read




34 minutes in the past
Leisure

Go away a remark

Veteran actress Aunjanue Ellis has appeared in main blockbusters, nevertheless her place in “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” is her famous person flip.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment