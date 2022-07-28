Aurora is Logitech’s new line of gaming peripherals and it’s pure color

The manufacturer also adapts its peripherals to smaller hands or ears with earrings.

Logitech just released one new line of gaming peripherals called Auroraand as we read in the press release, the “collection was conceptualized from the comments of the community players and brought to the world by a team of leading women in innovation, design, engineering and marketing at Logitech”. This translates, on the one hand, into peripherals “adapted” to people with certain physical characteristics such as smaller hands, or aesthetic characteristics such as wear earrings generally attributed to women.

On the other hand, it brings with it a much more original and beautiful color range than the one Logitech has accustomed us to, because after what seems like centuries manufacturing keyboards, headphones, mice and others in black, gray or muted colorsAurora surprises with pastel shades of pink, greenish and white. Of course, colors have no gender, and if you have small hands or earrings and these products call you, go ahead. Look what it offers you and attend to the color nameswhich are dreamy:

The G715 and G713 keyboards (209 and 175 euros, respectively) are of tenkeyless format, but have a fairer size. The 715 has wireless and bluetooth connectivity. The second is wired, but both can be customized to match the keys, top plates of three different colors (Sunrise Pink, Fog White or Flash Green, although they go separately) and, beware, the type of pulsation we want (tactile or linear). In addition, they include two wrist rests with cloud shape.



The G705 mouse (105 euros) is also wireless, also smaller than normal, and is very light, weighing only 85 g. Presents a 8200dpi sensitivity a 40-hour battery life and can be connected with the G715 keyboard to avoid replicating receivers.



The G735 headphones (239 euros) are the first in Logitech's gaming range to feature the Blue's VO!CE technology, which allows us to modulate the voice and save profiles in the peripheral itself. They are cordless and last up to 56 hours.



Besides, there is a series of unusual accessories in other peripherals of Logitech itself, such as braided cables for keyboards headphone cases, matching mouse pads, etc.



headphone cases, matching mouse pads, etc. Outside of the collection itself, but also incorporated into Aurora, are two new models of the wildly popular Blue Yeti microphone in two pleasing finishes”sunrise pink” and “White Fog”. They can be pre-ordered now, and will cost 139 euros.

For now it seems that the collection maintains some coherence price compared to other options Logitech’s most boring colors, but in other countries there has been a slight difference along the lines of the classic “pink tax”. Another company that has been launching peripherals with very different designs for a short time is Sony and its Inzone range.

