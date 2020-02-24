Auschwitz Memorial criticizes new Amazon Prime show ‘Hunters’

The Auschwitz Memorial criticized Amazon Prime’s new show about Nazi hunters Sunday, calling its depiction of the Holocaust “harmful foolishness.”

“Hunters,” starring Al Pacino, premiered Friday and chronicles a gaggle of individuals making an attempt to cease Nazis residing in 1970s New York Metropolis.

In a single scene, the show contains a human chess recreation in a Nazi focus camp the place folks die when a chunk within the recreation is eradicated.

The Auschwitz Memorial, which preserves the positioning of the previous German Nazi focus and extermination camp in Poland, took to Twitter to criticize the scene for its historic inaccuracy and its ramifications.

“Inventing a faux recreation of human chess for [‘Hunters’] is just not solely harmful foolishness & caricature. It additionally welcomes future deniers,” the memorial mentioned. “We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”

Auschwitz was stuffed with horrible ache & struggling documented within the accounts of survivors. Inventing a faux recreation of human chess for @huntersonprime is just not solely harmful foolishness & caricature. It additionally welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy. pic.twitter.com/UM2KYmA4cw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

The memorial additionally criticized Amazon on Friday, calling books it bought “hateful, virulently antisemitic Nazi propaganda.”

NBC Information requested remark from each the Auschwitz Memorial and Amazon Prime on Sunday however didn’t hear again.

The memorial’s criticism isn’t the primary time it has knocked Amazon.

In December, Amazon eliminated Christmas ornaments and different objects like mouse pads from its web site that depict the Auschwitz focus camp following complaints from the memorial and others.