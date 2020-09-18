‘Austin City Limits’ to Feature John Prine, Yola, Rufus Wainwright

The PBS stay efficiency collection “Austin City Limits” has introduced a lineup for its new season, which, maybe expectedly due to the pandemic, features a higher-than-usual quantity of retrospective programming, however does sport freshly filmed units as nicely. The 13-episode 2020-2021 season kicks off Oct. Three with a retrospective of John Prine’s appearances on the present over time, together with including new performances from Rufus Wainwright, Yola and the Mavericks.

The kickoff hour for the 46th season will function a dozen highlights from visitor pictures revamped the many years by Prine, who was nearly a flagship artist for “Austin City Limits,” and who died of coronavirus-related problems this spring. Prine made his debut on “ACL” in 1978, 4 years after the collection started, and had his ultimate look on the present in 2018. A beforehand unaired efficiency of Prince singing “Sam Stone” throughout a 1987 taping will probably be featured. Jason Isbell, who counts Prine as considered one of his foremost influences and songwriting heroes, is filming a brand new introduction for the episode.

Though manufacturing has clearly been affected by quarantine circumstances, a efficiency by current Grammy favourite Yola round her debut album was locked in in February, earlier than the pandemic hit, and can air because the season’s second episode on Oct. 10.

“ACL” is shifting forward with new episodes filmed with out an viewers, as nicely. The primary of those was with Wainwright, who carried out materials from his new “Unfollow the Guidelines” backed by members of North Texas bands Midlake and the Texas Gentleman, in an hour set to air on Oct. 24.

The Mavericks will probably be subsequent to movie a crowd-free episode, which has been set for a Nov. 21 broadcast. The band will probably be performing materials from their current Spanish-language launch, “En Español.” For anybody who can’t await November, the taping of the present on Sept. 22 will probably be livestreamed at this hyperlink.

Additionally filming a contemporary look and bringing some hometown delight is Austin’s blues-soul-rock singer Jackie Venson, debuting on the present Nov. 14, on a double invoice with an encore airing of classic materials from the like-minded Bonnie Raitt.

In addition to Raitt and Prine, others who’re arising for retrospective appearances this season embrace Texas favorites Stevie Ray Vaughan and Asleep on the Wheel, plus the teaming of John Legend with the Roots.

Artists being featured on a half-dozen remaining episodes within the season have but to be introduced. Right here is the lineup launched Thursday:

October 3: The Better of John Prine (that includes Jason Isbell intro)

October 10: Yola

October 19: Stevie Ray Vaughan 30 Years On

October 24: Rufus Wainwright

October 31: ACL Presents: 50 Years of Asleep on the Wheel

November 7: John Legend & The Roots: Wake Up! (encore)

November 14: Bonnie Raitt (encore) | Jackie Venson

November 21: The Mavericks