Australia beat Peru on penalties and snatched the penultimate ticket for the World Cup in Qatar

Peru He stayed at the door of the 2022 Qatar World Cup: he lost 5-4 on penalties against Australia, then equalized 0-0 in the 120 minutes (the 90 plus extra time). The admitted and eccentric goalkeeper Redmayne saved Valera’s decisive shot and collapsed the Inca illusions. After winning Doha, the Socceroos They will integrate Group D of the World Cup in which France, Denmark and Tunisia are already waiting.

The duel began with great intensity: Australia sought to press high and play direct. Duke was in charge of kicking the goal (twice) every time he saw the gap, almost without elaboration. Peru tried to be more rhythmic, accelerating from the ends on the sides or with Cueva overturned on the left, a nightmare for the Atkinson marker. At 3 minutes, a cross from Carrillo ended in a header from Lapadula that went high.

The oceanic cast was more dangerous when the ball went through Boyle, who attacked the spaces diagonally and with a cross he was about to find the door of the goal. After a stretch in which those led by Tigre Gareca controlled the ball with patience, although without depth, the duel entered a plateau under the conditions of the Soccerooos: long balls from one side and the other, the midfield as a zone of transit (when there was transit).

Against this background, Boyle, with his mobility and daring, ended up being the disruptive piece in a very even match.

In the complement, Peru assumed a more aggressive position, against a rival that never got messy. Consequently, only when a footballer broke with an individual action did it become dangerous, in the context of a game in which fear, the feeling that a goal against could mean losing the World Cup, ruled.

A shot from Cueva, a little closed, that went wide, and a good cross from Carrillo that went towards Lapadula’s head, but was pinched on the way, were the exceptions to the procedure. Gareca looked for solutions with the entry of Edison Flores.

Australia, on the other hand, was not bothered by the running of the minutes. On the contrary, the cast of Oceania seemed to plan a long-winded duel, thinking about the extension and even penalties. Only after 80 minutes, through a simple free kick, came the first save by goalkeeper Gallese, who had only picked up a few centers.

The last breaths of the meeting confirmed it. The Socceroos, more whole, hurt in the epilogue. Bahich, with a low shot, was close to breaking the zero and the goalkeeper needed a couple of interventions before the Australian attack.

In the first half of extra time, the Inca team took the initiative a little more and tried to build from the passes, as at the start of the match. Thus, for example, he built an interesting play that ended in a shot by Flores that Ryan contained.

In the second stage of the extension came the most dangerous actions of Peru. At 105 minutes Oreja Flores overflowed and touched back for Cueva, who kicked wide with his left foot. 60 seconds later, they switched roles. The soccer player who pretended Boca sent the center and Flores nodded, but the stick denied him the cry. And the definition came to penalties.

And there Australia became strong with the move of his coach: he brought in the substitute goalkeeper Redmayne instead of Ryan, also the captain. And with his histrionic style to annoy his opponents, jumping and making puppets on the line, he became a figure. Peru took advantage with the penalty that Gallese covered Boyle. But Advíncula missed his (his shot hit a post) and the bearded goalkeeper appeared in the goal after goal, who stopped Valera’s attempt by throwing himself to his right and unleashed the joy of the oceanic, who will be in the World Cup. Gareca’s men, on the other hand, this time did not make it through the playoffs, as had happened in 2018 against New Zealand.

formations

Australia: Mathew Ryan; Nathaniel Atkinson, Bailey Wright, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich; Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic, Martín Boyle, Duke; Mathew Leckie. DT: Graham Arnold.

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Christofer Gonzales, Renato Tapia; Christian Cueva, Sergio Peña, André Carrillo; Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Ricardo Gareca.

Estadio: Al Rayyan

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)

