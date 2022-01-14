Australia cancels tennis player Novak Djokovic’s visa again

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke canceled this Friday again the visa of the number one tennis player in the world, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, which leads to his deportation.

“Today I have exercised my powers under section 133C(3) of the Immigration Law to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa due to health and public order issues, considering it is in the public interest,” Hawke said in a statement.

Hawke stressed that The decision comes after the court ruling of January 10, overturning a previous decision to cancel, and added that for this “he has carefully considered the information provided by the Ministry of the Interior, the Australian Border Force and Djokovic.”

“The government (of Australian Prime Minister Scott) Morrison is strongly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.”

“I am grateful to the Home Office and Australian Border Force officials who work every day to serve Australia’s interests in increasingly challenging operating environments,” said Hawke.

The controversy started last week, when the authorities prevented the tennis player from entering the country for not complying with the entry requirements in the country in relation to its strict measures against the coronavirus, which include being vaccinated.

For its part, The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, justified this Friday the cancellation of the visa Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and recalled the “sacrifices” made by his compatriots during the pandemic.

“The Australians They have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly hope that the result of those sacrifices will be protected.”Morrison said in a statement, stressing that “strong border protection policies have kept Australians safe, before Covid and currently during the pandemic.”

Djokovic, 34, is aiming for his 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open, which starts on Monday, beating Spain’s Rafa Nadal and Switzerland’s Roger Federer, absent through injury. But Following this decision by the Australian government, the number 1 in world tennis may be banned from entering the country for three years, except under certain circumstances.

Despite the circumstances surrounding your stay in Australia, The organizers of the event included him this Thursday in the celebration of the draw for the tournament.

The draw, which began an hour late after a decision that was not explained by the organization.

It was expected that the Serbian and first world ranked will face his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round, while the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, tied with the Balkan with 20 major titles, will debut against the American Marcos Giron.

