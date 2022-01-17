Australia confirmed Djokovic has been banned for the next three years

Novak Djokovic was deported and will not be able to play the Australian Open (Reuters)

Novak Djokovic left this Sunday Australia after the Justice rejected his appeal against his deportation ordered by the government, which considered that the world number one in tennis represented a “health risk” for not having been vaccinated against the covid-19. Now, the island’s authorities confirmed that he will be prohibited from entering the country for the next three years.

“The visa was canceled by Minister (of Immigration) Hawke,” explained the Minister of the Interior, Karen Andrews, in dialogue with the local television program Today Show. “That cancellation was ratified by the Federal Court, so it will be prohibited from entering the country for three years”. However, he also clarified that in case the tennis player wants to play the Open in 2023, his situation “can be analyzed, but it is all hypothetical at this time.”

It is that this would prevent the presence of the number 1 of the ranking ATP in the first Grand Slam of the year until 2025. It should be noted that he is the top historical winner of this contest, with nine titles to his credit after winning the 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021 editions.

Something similar declared the prime minister, Scott Morrison, in an interview with the station Radio 2GB of Sydney: “(The ban) It extends for a period of three years, but there is an opportunity for him to return in the right circumstances, and that will be considered at that time”. In addition, he took the opportunity to deny his Serbian counterpart, Ana Brnabic, who had denounced that the athlete had suffered “physical abuse” for having been housed in an immigrant hotel: “It is very clear that Australia has not tortured Mr. Djokovic.”

In addition, he was forceful with the case: “If you are someone who comes from abroad and there are conditions for you to enter this country, then you must comply with them. Here it is about someone who tried to come to Australia and not comply with the entry rules at our border”.

Now Djokovic must serve a ban on returning to the country for three years, but local law has certain exceptions, which may include “compelling circumstances affecting the interests of Australia” . That is why the authorities do not rule out that the tennis player will return next year.

Djokovic is the top winner of Grand Slam titles with 21, along with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (Reuters)

A room of judges of the Federal Court decided this Sunday unanimously that the cancellation of the tennis player’s visa by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had a legal basis and therefore the athlete was deported. Djokovic was scheduled to debut this Monday on the center court Rod Laver Arena, a scenario that saw him win the Open nine times, but after the court decision, the organization of the event replaced him with Stefano Caruso, No. 150 in the ATP ranking.

Nole traveled to Melbourne on January 5 with a medical exemption for not being vaccinated, having recently contracted covid-19, although upon arrival Immigration authorities canceled his visa and they detained him until his release last Monday, by a court order, considering that he was not treated with “equity”. However, despite the decision of a judge of the circuit court Federal de Melbourne, el tennis player was arrested again this Saturday after the new cancellation of his visa and was isolated in the Park Hotel in Melbourne until his deportation became effective.

