General News

Australia coronavirus live updates: Ruby Princess set to leave as inquiry begins into coronavirus response – latest news

April 23, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
News Articles

Senate inquiry will grasp its first public listening to as of late, with Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy up for questioning. Observe reside

  • Sign as a lot as get coronavirus updates delivered in your e-mail every weekday night time
  • Get hold of the unfastened Dad or mum app to get an necessary info notifications
  • Coronavirus Australia maps and circumstances: reside numbers and statistics

10.35pm BST

The Covid curve continues to flatten, with state and territory leaders assured of each different day of small case numbers.

Nonetheless all are nonetheless very quick to warn that obtained’t suggest a shocking return to existence as week knew it.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment