Australia got a ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and there is only one place left: days, times and stadiums of all the World Cup matches

• LAST 16

Saturday December 3

12.00: 1A vs 2B (49)

16.00. 1C vs 2D (50)

Sunday December 4

12.00: 1D vs 2C (52)

16.00: 1B vs 2A (51)

Monday December 5

12.00: 1E vs 2F (53)

16.00: 1G vs 2H (54)

Tuesday, December 6

12.00: 1F vs 2E (55)

16.00: 1H vs 2G (56)

• QUARTER FINALS

Friday December 9:

12.00: G53 vs G54 (58)

16.00: G49 vs G50 (57)

Saturday December 10

12.00: G55 vs G56 (60)

16.00: G51 vs G52 (59)

• SEMIFINAL

Tuesday, December 13

16.00: G57 vs G58 (61)

Wednesday, December 14

16.00hs: G59 vs G60 (62)

• THIRD PLACE

Saturday December 17

12.00hs – Khalifa International Stadium

• FINAL

Sunday December 18

12.00hs – Lusail Stadium

*Argentinian timetables

MATCH SCHEDULES

Qatar: 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Argentina: 07:00, 10:00, 12:00, 13:00 and 16:00.

Colombia: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00 hours.

Mexico: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00 hours.

Peru: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00 hours.

Brazil: 07:00, 10:00, 12:00, 13:00 and 16:00.

