Australia has a solution against disinformation: it seems a logical measure, but it can be more control

The Australian government has announced a new regulation to deal with disinformation circulating on communication platforms and social networks. The country’s media regulator (ACMA) Australian Communications and Media Authority will now be able to force Internet companies to share data about how they have managed disinformation.

as we will see, The measure seems very logical and in accordance with the need to stop “fake news”but if we take into account that the current Australian government has a long history of measures that seek to control the flow of information or to be able to exercise greater surveillance over citizens through technology, it also raises suspicions.

In addition, this measure comes by talking about fake news about Covid-19 (which has been happening hard since 2020) but also It is a measure of the country’s government in the face of the elections. which will be held soon.

The Meta empire is in the crosshairs

The Communications Authority will also be able to enforce an Internet industry code on platforms that do not cooperate. “Digital platforms must take responsibility for what appears on their websites and take action when harmful or misleading content appears,” said Communications Minister Paul Fletcher. According to the ACMA, the great part of false information is spread through Facebook, Twitter and in general of Meta platforms.

Fake news or information often begins with “highly emotional and engaging posts within small conspiratorial online groups” and is “amplified by international influencers, local public figures and media coverage,” the minister added.

This is not the first time that the Australian government has pointed to Internet giants as the cause of many problems. A year ago, in the midst of a dispute, Facebook blocked the ability to view or share news from Australia for users in the country. This problem has already found a solution.

Furthermore, announcing the measure, the minister also said that, after this first step of using big platforms to misinform, the groups that spread these conspiracy ideas “often urge people to join smaller platforms with more lax moderation policieslike Telegram”.

“A Surveillance State”: Australia’s Decisions





Although the measure seems logical and in accordance with what many governments want to do to deal with disinformation, it coincides with the fact that Australia will have elections in Maythe party in power could lose the government, according to polls, and its mandate has been characterized by creating a kind of “surveillance state” where the authorities have the right to use technology to control people more than is normal in many other democratic countries of the world.

And this tradition of control is something that has been normalizing in the country for many years. Also, facial verification is more widespread than in Europe.

On many occasions these norms have been approved with the support of the opposition. In fact, according to information provided today by the government, the new disinformation measures should arrive within a few monthsso they will also be subject to the decision of the opposition, in case of losing the government.

It should not be forgotten that in August 2021 the Federal Parliament of Australia approved a new law by which the authorities have new powers regarding the surveillance of citizens through the internet and their accounts on social networks. In 2018 we published about a text proposed by the Government and the opposition to pass a law that lowered or eliminated encryption in communicationswhich they later came to partially regret.

In 2019, the Labor opposition and the Liberal-National coalition came together to pass a law to combat violent and extremist content on social media and it allows the government the ability to respond when a social network like Facebook allows violent content to be broadcast and played for a long time on the platform. In Australia it is also highly persecuted to skip Internet censorship.

In 2019, the Oceanian country created the first public body in the world specialized in monitoring algorithms used by this class of companies in the advertising field. The Australian government’s decision, which set a significant precedent for other countries, came after a recommendation made in this regard in a report by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).