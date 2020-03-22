Australia is easing superannuation access for those worst-hit by coronavirus. But can we afford it?

Tax-free withdrawals shall be capped at $10,000 this financial yr and can allow those struggling to pay rent, meet mortgage repayments and buy meals

• What Australia’s $189bn coronavirus monetary rescue bundle strategy for you

• Observe our Australia coronavirus reside weblog

• Observe our worldwide coronavirus reside weblog

Australians who’re laid off due to the coronavirus outbreak shall be allowed to tug money out of their superannuation, Scott Morrison launched on Sunday.

Withdrawals shall be capped at $10,000 this financial yr, and an extra $10,000 subsequent financial yr, and shall be tax-free, the highest minister and his treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, said.

Proceed learning…

