Australia is easing superannuation access for those worst-hit by coronavirus. But can we afford it?

March 22, 2020
Tax-free withdrawals shall be capped at $10,000 this financial yr and can allow those struggling to pay rent, meet mortgage repayments and buy meals

Australians who’re laid off due to the coronavirus outbreak shall be allowed to tug money out of their superannuation, Scott Morrison launched on Sunday.

Withdrawals shall be capped at $10,000 this financial yr, and an extra $10,000 subsequent financial yr, and shall be tax-free, the highest minister and his treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, said.

