Australia shuts down, in the fight against Covid-19 – in pictures

March 23, 2020
Australia’s important cities, buildings and even seashores are each closed or deserted as the federal authorities steps up measures to try to gradual the unfold of the coronavirus. Excessive minister Scott Morrison launched overdue on Sunday that from midday Monday venues just like bars, golf gear, nightclubs, cinemas and gymnasiums may be closed, and consuming locations may be restricted to offering takeaway. Colleges keep open nevertheless people provide you with the choice to remain children at home, while Victoria is bringing forward college holidays from Tuesday

