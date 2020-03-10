Australia sues Facebook for $529 billion. That’s more than the government makes in a year.

Fb is being sued via the Australian govt for allegedly violating the rustic’s privateness rules, with requested damages doubtlessly reaching $529 billion. The Cambridge Analytica data scandal can have been years in the previous now, nonetheless its outcomes nonetheless linger on.

In line with the swimsuit filed to the Australian Federal Court docket docket on Monday, Fb violated the privateness of roughly 311,127 Australians via disclosing their non-public knowledge to the That’s Your Digital Existence app between March 2014 and May 2015. The builders of the app supplied non-public knowledge to Cambridge Analytica, which used it for political profiling. Be taught additional…

Further about Fb, Australia, Complaints, Cambridge Analytica, and Privateness Violation

