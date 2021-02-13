Australia tightened its quarantine: they evacuated the stadium in the middle of Djokovic’s game to comply with restrictions

These are not easy times at all, the pandemic of coronavirus it is still valid and the world continues to adapt to this context to avoid contagion. That was what happened in the Australian Open, in full party of Novak Djokovic on the center court: the start of the strict quarantine forced the world number 1 to wait for the stadium to be evacuated to complete his match.

The Government of the State of Victoria, the region of Australia most affected by the COVID-19, decreed this Friday a five-day confinement following regrowth. This logically implies a prohibition for the spectators in Melbourne starting on Saturday. And just when Djokovic faced in the Rod Laver Arena to the american Taylor Fritz (27th), the restrictions began and the stands had to be emptied to continue the game.

The game was delayed 20 minutes during the fourth set until everyone vacated the sports facilities of Melbourne Park. Later Nole sealed a hard-won victory for 7-6 (1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 and 6-2 in the third round, despite an injury to the abdominal side that has him in doubt for the next phase: his opponent in the round of 16 will be Milos Raonic.

Djokovic’s match started with an audience but now the Australian Open will have the stands empty for five days (Photo: REUTERS)

The first Grand Slam of the year had started with partial assistance of public but from this Saturday the tournament will stay no fans for five days, adapting to the measures taken to prevent the Outbreak of 13 local positives linked to the so-called British strain. The order of play will continue with its stipulated schedule.

“Big and small ones professional sporting events will function solely as a normal workplace, but they will not have the function of an entertainment tournament because there will be no audience. In addition, work will be reduced to a minimum with the intention of maintaining a safe environment ”, he explained in Daniel Andrews, Governor of Victoria.

Daniel Andrews, Governor of Victoria, hopes that the confinement will stop the chain of infections of COVID-19 (Photo: AP)

The Australian Open, which generally takes place between mid and late January, was delayed a few weeks in this edition so that players complied with the mandatory quarantine. Everything was going well until an outbreak related to a Melbourne hotel worker appeared. The governor Andrews hopes that this strategy, which has already been used in recent weeks in the cities of Brisbane Y Perth, serve to stop contagions.

This measure, which takes effect on Saturday, will put home confinement to the almost 6.7 million Victorians, the second most populous state in the country and whose capital is Melbourne, where the prestigious tennis tournament is played.

