Australian Academy Announces 10th AACTA International Awards Nominees

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Tv Arts (AACTA) introduced its nominees within the movie and newly-created tv classes for its 10th AACTA International Awards.

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” leads the movie nominations, incomes six nods, together with greatest movie, greatest path in a movie and nods for stars Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Swankie. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” follows with 5 nominations. The late Chadwick Boseman earned two nominations posthumously for “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (for which Boseman’s co-star Viola Davis was additionally nominated) and “Da 5 Bloods.”

For the previous ten years, the AACTA International Awards have honored excellence in movie, with awards in seven classes (greatest movie, greatest path, greatest screenplay, greatest lead actor, greatest lead actress, greatest supporting actor and greatest supporting actress). However in 2021, the Australian Academy expanded the awards to incorporate 4 tv awards (greatest drama sequence, greatest comedy sequence, greatest actor in a sequence and greatest actress in a sequence).

Nominees for the AACTA International Award for greatest drama sequence are “The Crown,” “I Might Destroy You,” “The Mandalorian,” “Thriller Highway” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” with “Afterlife,” “The Nice,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Intercourse Training” and “What We Do within the Shadows” incomes prime marks within the comedy sequence class.

“2020 was a unprecedented yr for the worldwide display trade. All of us skilled various levels of lockdowns however one factor that united us all was the enjoyment and escapism we acquired from movie and tv and audiences devoured content material in astonishing numbers,” AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella stated of the nominees. “Exhibits like ‘Regular Folks,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘I Might Destroy You’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ have been watched internationally and our personal productions like ‘Thriller Highway’ stood up alongside the very best.”

He continued, highlighting some nominated Aussies: “Creatives like Margot Robbie who produced the black comedy thriller, ‘Promising Younger Lady,’ Tony McNamara who created ‘The Nice,’ ‘Babyteeth’s’ Eliza Scanlen and Ben Mendelsohn, ‘Mrs. America’s’ Cate Blanchett and ‘The Undoing’s’ Nicole Kidman additionally continued to showcase the abounding contribution Australians make to the worldwide display trade.”

Sometimes held in Los Angeles, the 10th annual awards might be introduced by way of a highlights package deal of acceptance speeches, debuting on AACTA’s YouTube channel Saturday, March 6 AEDT / Friday, March 5 PST.

“Despite the fact that we will’t maintain an occasion in Los Angeles this yr,” Trewhella added. “We thought it crucial to nonetheless shine a lightweight on the very best of the worldwide display trade, give our members the chance to have their say too and mark one other wonderful yr of labor.”

Learn the total record of nominees beneath:

AACTA International Award for Finest Movie

“The Father”

“Minari”

“Nomadland

“Promising Younger Lady”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

AACTA International Award for Finest Course in Movie

Pete Docter – “Soul”

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Younger Lady”

David Fincher – “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

AACTA International Award for Finest Screenplay in Movie

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Younger Lady”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

AACTA International Award for Finest Lead Actor in Movie

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metallic”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

AACTA International Award for Finest Lead Actress in Movie

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

Vanessa Kirby – “Items of a Lady”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Younger Lady”

Eliza Scanlen – “Babyteeth”

AACTA International Award for Finest Supporting Actor in Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Ben Mendelsohn – “Babyteeth”

Mark Rylance – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

David Strathairn – “Nomadland”

AACTA International Award for Finest Supporting Actress in Movie

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Saoirse Ronan – “Ammonite”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Swankie – “Nomadland”

AACTA International Award for Finest Drama Sequence

“The Crown”

“I Might Destroy You”

“The Mandalorian”

“Thriller Highway”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

AACTA International Award for Finest Comedy Sequence

“Afterlife”

“The Nice”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Intercourse Training”

“What We Do within the Shadows”

AACTA International Award for Finest Actor in a Sequence

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Paul Mescal – “Regular Folks”

Aaron Pedersen – “Thriller Highway”

AACTA International Award for Finest Actress in a Sequence

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Regular Folks”

Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Anya Taylor-Pleasure – “The Queen’s Gambit”