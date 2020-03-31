General News

Australian airlines ask government for up to $5.6bn to survive the coronavirus crisis

March 31, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

Virgin Australia raises the likelihood it might lastly finish up in govt arms, confirming it’s wanting for $1.4bn

  • Apply the Australia coronavirus weblog for reside info and updates
  • Be part of Coronavirus: Australia at a glance, our day-to-day e-mail e-newsletter
  • Coronavirus Australia maps and circumstances: reside numbers and statistics

Australian airways are in regular talks with the government after asking it for loans totalling up to $5.6bn to keep them alive all through the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Australia raised the likelihood it might lastly finish up in govt arms on Tuesday by means of confirming it had requested for a $1.4bn taxpayer mortgage which may be remodeled into shares inside the company “in constructive instances”.

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment