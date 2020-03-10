Australian Bushfire Benefit Canceled After Miley Cyrus Pulls Out Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The World Tour Bushfire Aid profit live performance in Melbourne, Australia was canceled early Tuesday after headliner Miley Cyrus pulled out due to coronavirus considerations. The singer stated she will likely be making a donation to profit victims of the fires; the live performance, which additionally was to characteristic Lil Nas X, the Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine, was scheduled for this Friday. Nevertheless, a second live performance, scheduled for Saturday with headliner Robbie Williams, will likely be going forward.

“Due to the suggestions of native, state, federal and worldwide authorities authorities, together with the Middle for Illness Management, to cut back potential well being dangers in response to the present world well being disaster, we’re not touring to Aus for the present,” Cyrus stated on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I’m so upset to not be there, however I’ve to do what is correct to shield the well being and security of my band and crew. I’ll nonetheless be making a donation to assist the victims of the Australian bush fireplace. I’m sorry to miss everybody in Australia, however I will likely be again quickly.”

After her announcement, promoter TEG Dainty stated that your entire occasion had been known as off and ticketholders will likely be refunded.

“We’re very unhappy that Miley Cyrus has introduced that she won’t be travelling to Melbourne and that because of this the World Tour Bushfire Aid live performance at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13 March can not go forward. All followers will obtain a full refund and will likely be contacted by Ticketek shortly,” a press release from assertion from the corporate stated.

“World Tour’s Saturday night time present with Robbie Williams will nonetheless be going forward, and we glance ahead to bringing Melbourne a improbable night time of leisure. Robbie is already on his method to Australia.”