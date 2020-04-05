Up to date requires Australia to repatriate its voters amid fears the camp is vulnerable to a Covid-19 outbreak

40-seven Australian youngsters keep trapped inside the abject al-Hawl camp in north-east Syria, as a result of the realm braces for a attainable Covid-19 outbreak.

Syria has reported only a handful of circumstances, and there are none confirmed inside the camp housing 68,000 women and kids, most of them family of Islamic State fighters, nonetheless there was little Covid-19 testing across the war-torn nation.

