General News

Australian children remain trapped in al-Hawl camp as region braces for coronavirus

April 5, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

Up to date requires Australia to repatriate its voters amid fears the camp is vulnerable to a Covid-19 outbreak

  • Be part of Coronavirus: Australia at a glance, our daily email correspondence publication

40-seven Australian youngsters keep trapped inside the abject al-Hawl camp in north-east Syria, as a result of the realm braces for a attainable Covid-19 outbreak.

Syria has reported only a handful of circumstances, and there are none confirmed inside the camp housing 68,000 women and kids, most of them family of Islamic State fighters, nonetheless there was little Covid-19 testing across the war-torn nation.

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment