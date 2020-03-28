Australian government to pump $1bn into health and family violence services as coronavirus spreads

Telehealth, psychological properly being and nationwide house violence initiative to receive predominant boosts as monetary outcomes of Covid-19 intensify

The Morrison govt will amplify funding for telehealth, house violence beef up and psychological properly being merchandise and services, as well as to boosting the emergency discount delivered via charities and neighborhood organisations, as a result of the gathering of confirmed coronavirus situations in Australia passes three,600 and the nationwide demise toll stands at 14.

The federal government will announce on Sunday morning that it’s allocating better than $1bn to a wide range of beef up merchandise and services, along with $669m to amplify Medicare-subsidised telehealth merchandise and services and $150m under the nationwide house violence initiative. The federal government says there was a surge throughout the assortment of Google searches looking for beef up merchandise and services for house violence all through the pandemic.

