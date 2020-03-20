Australian man, 36, diagnosed with coronavirus dies in Iceland

The individual, who has not been named, supplied to well being heart in nation’s north nonetheless medical medical doctors say his indicators weren’t standard of Covid-19

A 36-year-old Australian man acknowledged with Covid-19 has died in Iceland, while his partner has been quarantined with the illness.

However, medical medical doctors said the individual’s indicators have been abnormal for the novel coronavirus, and even when he had the illness they’re continuing to analysis the rationale for his lack of life, Iceland’s nationwide broadcaster reported.

