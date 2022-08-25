Australian scientists seek to genetically “resurrect” the extinct Tasmanian tiger

Almost 100 years after its extinction, the Tasmanian tiger could live again (Colossal Biosciences)

An extinct species, a group of researchers and a multi-million dollar project to revive it. It looks like a movie, but it’s happening. It is that a team of scientists seeks to “resurrect” in 10 years, through genetic engineering al thylacine o Tasmanian Tiger (Thylacinus cynocephalus), the only Australian predatory marsupial what became extinct in 1936, reported days ago one of those responsible for the project.

The teacher Andrew Pask from University of Melbourne explained that the project contemplates extracting cells of a fat-tailed dunnart (Sminthopsis crassicaudata), a mouse-like marsupial, to turn them into cells that they be the most similar to those of the Tasmanian tiger.

Scientists intend to take the living cells of the dunnart, considered the closest living relative of the Tasmanian tiger, and compare them with those of the extinct animal to determine their differences. that will allow them “edit all the DNA of this animal to turn it into that of a thylacine”said Pask, who runs the Thylacine Integrated Genetic Restoration Research Laboratory (TIGRR), to the Australian public broadcaster ABC.

“At birth, the fat-tailed thylacine and dunnart are not much larger than a grain of rice, so even an animal as small as a mouse can give birth to a thylacine” (REUTERS)

“At the end of the process you have essentially a thylacine cell but you can do a kind of IVF cloning (of in vitro fertilization)” to develop a living organism, explained the expert of the TIGRR, which has already developed the complete genome of the Tasmanian tiger. This project, which hopes to “resurrect” the Tasmanian tiger in about ten years, also includes develop the embryo of this extinct carnivorous marsupialeither inside a test tube or using a fat-tailed dunnart as a womb for rent.

Scientists from the laboratory led by Pask, which collaborates on this project with the American genetic engineering company Colossal Biosciences, intends to introduce the Tasmanian tiger into its natural habitat, where they hope it maintains its usual predatory habits.

Tasmanian tigers became extinct 81 years ago when the last specimen died in the Hobart Zoo in 1936, although it was officially declared extinct in the 1980s (Archive)

The thylacinea marsupial with stripes across its back reminiscent of a tiger, came to inhabit mainland Australia and the island of New Guinea, although it disappeared from those places, except for the tasmanian islandA few ago 3,000 years due to climate change.

Upon the arrival of the Europeans to Oceania in the 18th century Its population was concentrated in the tasmanian Island, and its extinction was hastened by an intense campaign of hunting Between 1830 And 1909, encouraged by rewards to finish off this predator that ate cattle.

With information from: EFE

