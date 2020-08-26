Australian Streamer Stan, NBCUniversal Ink Output Deal

Australian streamer Stan and NBCUniversal World Distribution have introduced a long-term, unique content material partnership that can see Stan turn into the Australian house of latest productions from Sky Studios and NBCUniversal Worldwide Studios, in addition to Peacock content material produced by Common Studio Group.

Stan will even turn into the unique house of latest DreamWorks Animation TV exhibits produced for Peacock, along with NBCUniversal’s kids’s programming, scripted and unscripted content material from Sky Studios, and scripted library TV collection and lots of of movies from NBCUniversal’s catalog.

Peacock collection that can premiere solely on Stan embrace “Courageous New World,” primarily based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel; “Dr. Dying,” primarily based on Wondery’s hit true crime podcast; “Angelyne,” primarily based on L.A.’s mysterious billboard bombshell; “Rutherford Falls”; “Saved by the Bell”; and “Punky Brewster.”

From NBCUniversal Worldwide Studios’ Working Title TV, Stan will function “Woman Elements” (pictured), a six-part music comedy following a Muslim feminine punk band referred to as Woman Elements. Sky U.Ok.’s hit Unique “Gangs of London” will even function on Stan, as will scripted collection from Sky Studios’ slate, together with “I Hate Suzie,” written by Lucy Prebble (“Succession”) and “Domina,” a brand new drama collection produced by Fifty Fathoms and Sky Studios with Cattleya, that follows the facility struggles of Historical Rome, advised by means of a feminine perspective.

Stan CEO Mike Sneesby stated: “This marks the primary time an settlement combining collection from Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation and Peacock content material produced by Common Studio Group has been secured in Australia – the largest new slate of premium scripted content material to come back to market in current occasions. This landmark deal displays the power of NBCUniversal’s portfolio and reinforces Stan’s dedication to carry the world’s finest programming to Australians by means of our most important output partnership to this point.”

NBCUniversal’s president, World Distribution & Worldwide, Belinda Menendez stated: “We take nice satisfaction within the breadth and calibre of NBCUniversal’s content material providing and are thrilled to broaden our partnership with Stan and 9 by means of this deal. This in depth settlement ensures that Stan would be the unique Australian house of our new and compelling dramas, hit comedies, participating kids’s packages, thrilling unscripted collection and iconic movie and library titles for a few years to come back.”