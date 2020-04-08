General News

Australia’s arts have been hardest hit by coronavirus. So why aren’t they getting assist? | Esther Anatolitis

April 8, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

Almost all of arts companies and casuals will get little have the good thing about the jobkeeper package deal deal

  • Be part of Mom or father Australia’s day by day coronavirus piece of email
  • Receive the unfastened Mom or father app to get a really highly effective info notifications
  • Coronavirus Australia maps and cases: live numbers and statistics

Data launched this week proves what the humanities and recreation enterprise already is conscious of: we’re by way of a methods the enterprise hardest hit by way of Covid-19’s monetary destruction.

In keeping with the Australian Bureau of Statistics, best 47% of arts and recreation firms keep shopping for and promoting. And that amount is falling.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment