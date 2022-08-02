Australia’s dancing goalkeeper did it again: he qualified his team for the Cup and made fun of the kicker

The Australian goalkeeper did his thing again in his club

Andrew Redmayne He became the hero of his team again as he was during the penalty shootout against Peru in the playoff that gave the penultimate place for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. There, the Australian, who entered directly for the definitions from the 12 steps and he stood out for his particular dance before each execution of his rivals.

This Sunday something similar happened when his team, el Sydney FCmatched against Central Coast 3-3 for the 32nd of the australian cup. In the penalty shootout, the 33-year-old goalkeeper shone from the first run at the feet of Jason Cummings.

The official broadcast camera captured the entire moment before the shot. From the penalty spot the striker extended his arms encouraging him to dance as he did in the match against the South Americans.

Redmayne heeded him and started dancing on the linebefore swinging from side to side to opt for the right stick, where his rival finally also kicked.

However, the fact was not just that since, after celebrating with the Sydney fans who came to the Leichhardt Oval, the histrionic archer ran up to Cummings and sneered in his face for having missed the first shot for his team.

The batch continued and, despite the fact that he could not stop another, of the four that executed him in three he chose the right place to throw away Finally Connor O’Toole gave Sydney FC the victory after converting his penalty and the capital team agreed to the next round (3-1 on penalties).

“It is a way that the rival does not know where I am going to throw myself and I also want them to be nervous, that the bow is smaller than it really is. It doesn’t always work for me, but this time it allowed me to stop two shots”, he explained in 2019, when using that same technique he was the figure in the definition of the title that his team, Sydney FC, beat him 4-1 on penalties to Perth Glory for the Australian Rules Football League Final.

Australian goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne has become the first great hero of Qatar 2022 (AFP)

Beyond being a particular character, his sports career could have had an important turn and maybe he would have made it to the Premier League. In 2005, at the age of 16, he played for the New South Wales Institute of Sport, and his team finished goalless in a match against an Arsenal youth team. Because of his work, Redmayne was invited by the London club to try out in England, according to an article in the Sydney Morning Herald.

He responded well and Liam Brady, a benchmark of the British entity, who directed the Arsenal academy, made him the proposal to sign him. Although the London cast decided on another goalkeeper before and opted for Wojciech Szczęsny. Beyond that episode, Andrew did not get angry or angry with the English club: “I became an Arsenal fan after that experience,” recalled in that article Morning Herald.

KEEP READING

Who is Andrew Redmayne, the dancing goalkeeper from Australia who became a hero against Peru for his eccentric style of saving penalties

The dancing goalkeeper from Australia gave details of the “trap” that helped him in penalties against Peru: “It was kill or be killed”

‘Dibu’ Martínez supports Australian goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne: “He did everything for his country to go to the World Cup”