Australia’s Stan to Increase Local Content Production

Australian streaming platform Stan is to enhance its manufacturing of authentic TV content material. It’s backed within the initiative by mum or dad firm 9 Leisure, which is able to focus extra of its personal manufacturing capabilities by way of Stan.

“The expanded authentic manufacturing slate will embrace investments and co-productions with worldwide companions, together with Hollywood studios and main worldwide networks,” the corporate stated on Monday.

It introduced 5 new titles for this 12 months, and stated that it will attain 30 originals each year inside 5 years.

The 2020 slate is headed by “Eden,” an eight-part, hour-long authentic drama sequence that probes the key lives of a raft of characters after the disappearance of a younger girl in a spot that appears like paradise. The manufacturing is created by Australia’s rising inventive star Vanessa Gazy and the creators of Each Cloud Productions (“Miss Fisher’s Homicide Mysteries”) and Balloon Leisure (“Skins”), that’s now in manufacturing. John Curran (“Tracks,” “Chappaquiddick”) will function set-up director on the sequence, with Mirrah Foulkes (“Judy & Punch”) additionally hooked up to direct.

Additionally, already in manufacturing are: “Bump,” a ten-part, half-hour authentic drama sequence that stars Claudia Karvan, and reunites the inventive staff behind “Love My Means” and “The Secret Lifetime of Us”; and “Dom and Adrian: 2020,” an authentic comedy particular from Christiaan Van Vuuren and Nick Boshier, creators of “Bondi Hipsters.”

Rounding out the lineup are: four-part true crime documentary sequence “After The Evening” which explores one among Australia’s deadliest serial killers, Eric Edgar Cooke; and an untitled movie directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren from a script by Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella & Timothy Walker.

“Stan continues to expertise vital development, reaching a scale that’s delivering robust constructive money circulation. As a part of our technique to carry the world’s greatest content material to Australians, we are going to shift higher funding into Stan Unique productions by way of our native and worldwide partnerships,” stated Stan CEO, Mike Sneesby in a ready assertion.