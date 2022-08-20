Austria summoned the Russian ambassador who called for the elimination of the Ukrainian people

File photo of Mikhail Ulyanov in Vienna, Austria (REUTERS/Lisi Niesner)

The Austrian government announced this Saturday that it will summon the Russian ambassador to the country, Mikhail Ulyanov, for his controversial message on Twitter in which he wrote “No mercy for the Ukrainian people” before clarifying that he was actually accusing the Ukrainian authorities of rejecting any diplomatic effort to end the war.

Ulyanov reacted on Twitter to a news about the nNew military aid package announced yesterday by the United States with the aforementioned message.

The ambassador, also a representative of his country before international institutions in Vienna, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), deleted the tweet shortly after. and assured that his intention was to accuse kyiv of ignoring the population and “categorically rejecting diplomatic efforts to focus exclusively on the West’s accumulation of weapons.”

“No mercy for the Ukrainian people,” the Russian ambassador to Austria wrote in a since-deleted post.

Ulyanov’s arguments have not convinced the Austrian authorities.

“We are outraged by the inhumane statements of the Permanent Representative of Russia and by his attempts to put into perspective what cannot be put into perspective”a spokeswoman for the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a written statement collected by ORF.

“Although the Ministry defends freedom of expression, it is also free to resolutely oppose such inflammatory statements.”added the spokeswoman before confirming that the ambassador will be summoned this coming Sunday.

Also Oleg Nikolenkoa spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, echoed the publication and responded on Twitter: “Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov calls for the elimination of the Ukrainian nation. This genocidal language must not be tolerated”.

And I add: “We call on the entire diplomatic community in Vienna to boycott Ulyanov and declare him persona non grata.”.

Mikhail Ulyanov, in a file photograph (REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger)

These sayings were given on the day in which At least 12 people, including three children, were injured after a Russian bombardment in Voznesensknot far from a nuclear power plant in the Mikolaiv region of southern Ukraine, the regional governor reported.

Voznesensk, with about 30,000 inhabitants, is approximately 20 kilometers from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant and about 70 kilometers from Mikolaiv, in the south of the country.

The bombardment hit a residential building and several housesspecified the state service for emergency situations on Facebook.

The Mikolaiv region, which regularly suffers from violent Russian shelling, borders Jerson, which has been almost totally occupied by Moscow troops since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

A residential building damaged by a Russian missile attack in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on August 20, 2022 (REUTERS)

“Voznesensk. The terrorist country called Russia attacked a residential building”, denounced the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andrei Iermak.

“Our task is to ensure that not only the current generation of Russians is held accountable, but also their children and grandchildren. Russia will pay for everything.”he added.

The Ukrainian army indicated in turn in Telegram to have shot down four Russian Kalibr-type cruise missiles near the city of Dnipro (central west) launched from the Black Sea.

And in Russian-occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram that the Ukrainians had bombed a Russian military base.

With information from Europa Press

