Austrian government not opposed to Grand Prix without fans

The Austrian government isn’t hostile to this 12 months’s Methodology One Grand Prix on the Purple Bull Ring taking place with out spectators, Sports activities actions Minister and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler talked about on Wednesday.
three hours in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
The Austrian government isn’t hostile to this 12 months’s Methodology One Grand Prix on the Purple Bull Ring taking place with out spectators, Sports activities actions Minister and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler talked about on Wednesday.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment