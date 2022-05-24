Authentic bureaucratic terror in this game that helps the former Prime Minister of Australia find a job

After a defeat in the legislative elections, Scott Morrison has received criticism in the form of a video game.

It is a time of change in Australia. After a decade of conservative governments, the country will have a new prime minister after the defeat of Scott Morrison in the general elections last Saturday. It will be Anthony Albanese, leader of the Labor Party, who will take charge of the new political agenda.

And why am I telling you this? Because today video games permeate all areas, including politics, and even gain prominence in news like this. And it is that, thanks to Kotaku we echo a horror game about former australian prime minister recently published.

It is a criticism of the Australian welfare systemScottie Goes to Centrelink es an acid review to Morrison’s efforts during these years putting the spotlight on Centrelink, the government agency that in theory is aimed at providing social assistance to the unemployed, but that for practical purposes puts many obstacles. The constant obstacles cause those who need help to have to go through numerous obstacles along the way to try to receive it, so in the game it is now Scott Morrison who faces his own bureaucratic nightmare.

“Help newly unemployed Scott Morrison navigate the hellish welfare system he helped buildreads the title description. You play as Morrison in the third person and have to move around a bleak urban landscape turning in job applications in exchange for some welfare money.

Scottie Goes to Centrelink was published this past weekend and can be played for free from the browser. It comes from the hand of a team called Colestia, who can be supported through their itch.io profile, a website aimed at making small developer projects visible and which has been current in recent months.

More about: Horror, Australia, Politics and Itch.io.