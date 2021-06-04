Auto motive force may now not endure the humiliation of molesting daughter and quarrel, hanged with spouse and youngsters

An auto motive force and all his members of the family had been discovered useless after misbehaving together with his daughter and combating together with his neighbour. Autorickshaw motive force P. Bhikshapati, his spouse, their son and daughter had been discovered putting on Friday at their place of abode in West Gandhi Nagar underneath Kesara police station house of ​​Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. Bhikshapati and his circle of relatives are believed to have taken this step after allegedly failing to endure the humiliation. Additionally Learn – The boss attempted to rape the girl running within the bar after which bring to an end the non-public section, know the entire topic…

Neighbor O. Ramesh used to molest his daughter and misbehaved when she protested. After this, he beat Bhikshapati on Thursday night time and broken the automobile. The police have despatched the our bodies to the Govt Osmania Health facility for autopsy. The kin of the circle of relatives attempted to forestall the police from disposing of the frame, challenging the arrest of the ones answerable for the suicide. Additionally Learn – UP: Intercourse racket was once uncovered within the spa middle, prostitution was once being completed through the ladies saved on wage

Police have began investigation through registering a case of loss of life underneath suspicious cases. Police have additionally recovered a suicide word purportedly written through Bhikshapati. Police Inspector J. Narendra Gaur stated that clues had been amassed from the spot and investigation is on. The police was once recording the statements of the kin of the deceased. Bhikshapati, a resident of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, had just lately moved to Medchal district and was once using an autorickshaw to make cash. (IANS Inputs) Additionally Learn – Bihar: Case registered towards IPS officer for raping minor maid 4 years in the past