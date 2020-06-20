Autour de Minuit Sets Suzie Templeton’s “Spitsbergen,’ ‘Return To Nix’ – Variety

Paris-based arthouse outfit Autour de Minuit, producer of Oscar-winning toon quick “Logorama,” will produce toon characteristic “Spitsbergen” and medium-length “Return to Nix,” each to be directed by Suzie Templeton, who received as Academy Award and Annecy Cristal for”Peter & the Wolf”). “Spitsbergen”marks Templeton’s much-awaited characteristic debut, presently in improvement.

The information comes as Annecy awarded a Particular Jury prize to the Autour de Minuit-produced quick “Homeless Residence,“ from Spain’s Alberto Vázquez (“Birdboy: the Forgotten Youngsters”), a heady B & W mixture of fantasy style, informal, modern-day dialog and a horror at blood lust and cruelty.

Yesterday, a second Autour de Minuit quick, Geoffroy de Crécy’s “Empty Locations” – a hypnotic portrait of a world through which humdrum machines proceed to perform, although human beings have disappeared – took the Festivals Connexion Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes prize, in partnership with the Lumières Numériques & Mèche Courte Award.

“Spitsbergen” activates two youngsters residing collectively in a disused manufacturing unit in 1970s England. When the elder realizes he can’t give the youthful what she actually wants – a correct household – he leaves her. Alone and scared, she units out to search out him, embarking on a decade-long quest that takes her throughout continents and into maturity.

“‘Spitsbergen’ will likely be a stop-motion movie incorporating hybrid methods. Cease-motion brings a novel energy and depth to the display,” Templeton informed Variety, including: “To assist the magical realism of the story, the movie will likely be grounded in textural realism, however in some episodes I’ll discover a kind of dreamy, ethereal, fragile aesthetic.”

Additionally stop-motion, 26-minute “Return To Nix ” will likely be a spin-off of Rosto’s musical “Monster of Nix.” Co-produced by Amsterdam’s Richard Valk, it facilities on a lonely 9-year lady hears a couple of fountain within the magical village of Nix that may take you again to the happiest second in your life. Desperately sad, she travels there – solely to find that the fountain’s dried up.

Return to Nix

Credit score: Autour de Minuit

Autour de Minuit’s cease movement manufacturing credit soak up Stéphane Aubier and Vincent Patar’s “A City Referred to as Panic” and Carla Pereira and Juanfran Jacinto’s “Metamorphosis.”.

Nicolas Schmerkin, head of Autour de Minuit, mentioned had at all times liked Templeton’s work and over 15 years produced and distributed the shorts of Templeton’s late husband, Rosto (“Lonely Bone,” “The Monster of Nix”), a good friend, who handed away in 2019. Schmerkin labored alongside together with his good friend Rosto for over 15 years. Rosto has been creating “Spitsbergen” and “Return to Nix” when he died.

“We’re actually enthusiastic about the concept that a part of Rosto’s work may reside on with via expertise,” Schmerkin mentioned, including he’s on the lookout for co-production companions within the Netherlands and presumably Belgium.

Templeton praised Autour du Minuit’s “dynamic, optimistic and vastly supportive setting the place the integrity of uncompromising, soul-searching creativity is revered and nurtured, which for me is the very cause for making movies.”

Autour de Minuit boasts a considerable lineup at Annecy, together with two TV movies and 6 shorts, taking in three buzzed up titles on the occasion: “Homeless Residence,” “Empty Locations” and Alexandre Siqueira’s “Purpleboy.”

The French firm lately initiated pre-production on “Unicorn Wars” Alberto Vázquez’s solo follow-up to characteristic “Birdboy: the Forgotten Youngsters,” which was bought by Charades. The characteristic is co-produced by Autour de Minuit’s new Angoulême studios, Spain’s Abano and Uniko, and France’s Schmuby.

Autour de Minuit produced animated simply shorts till 2012, when it started to drive into TV collection resembling “Babioles,” “A City Referred to as Panic,” “No-No,” “Jean-Michel Tremendous Caribou,” and to develop options resembling Vázquez “Birdboy”). It additionally started publishing books and DVDs.

Autour de Minuit goals to “construct visually unique universes with social content material for adults and household audiences, to feed the mind with out-of-the-ordinary non-P.C. initiatives, which are typically borderline-edgy and with [give] a sure imaginative and prescient of the world.

Autour de Minuit can be creating an animated characteristic for household audiences alongside Canada’s Micro_Scope, which will likely be a musical, with a soundtrack by Canadian Patrick Watson, who co-penned the script with the director, Chris Lavis, Oscar-nominated for “Madame Tutli-Putli”).