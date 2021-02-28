Ava DuVernay, Colin Farrell, Sandra Oh Golden Globes Presenters

Forward of tonight’s Golden Globes, the ultimate spherical of presenters has been introduced.

Ava DuVernay, Colin Farrell, Sandra Oh, Gal Gadot, Tracy Morgan, Sarah Paulson, Amanda Seyfried, Ben Stiller and Justin Theroux will all seem tonight to current awards to winners.

They be part of beforehand introduced presenters Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Sterling Okay. Brown, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Kate Hudson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Meloni, Annie Mumolo, Rosie Perez, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Christian Slater, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Of the presenters, three are additionally up for awards tonight. Paulson is nominated for greatest actress in a tv collection (drama) for her efficiency in “Ratched,” Seyfried earned a greatest actress in a supporting function nod for “Mank” and Hudson is up for greatest actress in a movement image (musical or comedy) for her function in “Music.”

A number of of the presenters have additionally spoken out not too long ago regarding the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation’s lack of range by reposting a picture from Time’s Up stating that there’s not a single Black member of their ranks.

DuVernay wrote on Twitter, “Previous information. New vitality,” with the hashtag #TimesUpGlobes.

Brown penned an extended publish on Instagram, addressing the truth that he’s a presenter on the ceremony.

“I’m presenting on the telecast this weekend to honor all of the story tellers, particularly these of shade, who’ve achieved this extraordinary second of their careers…AND I’ve my criticisms of the #HFPA,” Brown wrote. “87 folks wield an incredible quantity of energy. For any governing physique of a present Hollywood award present to have such an absence of voting illustration illustrates a degree of irresponsibility that shouldn’t be ignored.”

Brown continued: “With the facility you will have HFPA, you concurrently maintain a duty to make sure your constituency is totally reflective of the world wherein we stay. When you realize higher, it’s essential to do higher. And having a large number of Black presenters doesn’t absolve you of your lack of range. That is your second to do the best factor. It’s my hope that you’ll.”

In an announcement launched on Thursday, the HFPA mentioned: “We’re totally dedicated to making sure our membership is reflective of the communities around the globe who love movie, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them,” the HFPA mentioned in an announcement on Thursday. “We perceive that we have to herald Black members, in addition to members from different underrepresented backgrounds, and we’ll instantly work to implement an motion plan to attain these targets as quickly as potential.”

The Golden Globes airs stay tonight at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.