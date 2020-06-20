Ava DuVernay, John Legend Sign Statement – Variety

A brand new collective of Black staff within the arts and leisure area, referred to as Black Artists for Freedom, has launched an announcement on their web site commemorating Juneteenth and calling on cultural establishments to make modifications to be able to remove racial injustice.

The collective consists of over 1,00zero Black actors, musicians, filmmakers, authors, painters and poets, together with Academy Award, Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winners. Tessa Thompson, Sterling Okay. Brown, Niecy Nash, Gabrielle Union, Trevor Noah, Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins, Lena Waithe, Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo and John Legend are all signees.

Titled “Our Juneteenth,” the assertion begins by telling the historical past of the Juneteenth vacation and its significance to Black tradition immediately amidst the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, amongst different Black residents.

“The very fact is apparent: Black individuals are nonetheless not free. Day after day, era upon era, we’re threatened, brutalized, and murdered by regulation enforcement and vigilantes,” the assertion reads. “After we hear ‘I can’t breathe,’ we hear the voices of our kids, mother and father, brothers, sisters, cousins. We hear our elders and ancestors. We hear ourselves, some future day.”

The collective then segues into the present Black Lives Matter protest motion and the way it has impressed them to talk out towards racism inside arts and leisure.

“The illustration of Black folks within the media has lengthy been used to justify the violence towards us. Racist stereotypes of Black criminality, monstrosity, unchecked rage, hyper-sexuality, immunity to ache, and so forth, are nonetheless recycled immediately in books, movies, and on the Web,” the assertion continues. “Consciously and unconsciously, these stereotypes are invoked — in on a regular basis interactions and in courts of regulation — as the explanation why Black folks don’t deserve human rights. We don’t want merely to switch or alleviate this racist tradition. We intention to remove it.”

The assertion then turns to a name to motion, asking cultural establishments to decide to breaking ties with the police, placing their cash the place their mouths are, advocating for Black folks, educating themselves and preventing for Black freedom.

“We consider that tradition will change provided that particular concrete interventions are made. Cultural establishments that rely upon Black tradition — publishing, writing, trend, theater, movie, tv, visible arts, music, journalism, scholarship, training, social media — should decide to racial justice by materials modifications,” the assertion says.

Learn Black Artists for Freedom’s full assertion and 5 calls for right here.