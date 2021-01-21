Ava DuVernay Signs Spotify Deal to Produce Exclusive Podcasts

Spotify and filmmaker Ava DuVernay signed a multiyear deal for a slate of unique podcast exhibits, the most recent high-profile podcast pact for the audio streamer.

Spotify and DuVernay will develop and produce unique authentic audio programming by means of Array, DuVernay’s multiplatform arts and social affect collective, in live performance with Spotify’s Gimlet studio. The scripted and unscripted narrative podcasts will “amplify a 123 of voices and views,” in accordance to Spotify. The slate can be overseen by Array Filmworks president Sarah Bremner.

“Recognizing the simple energy of voice and sound, I’m thrilled to prolong Array’s storytelling into the realm of podcasts,” DuVernay stated in an announcement. “The chance to work with Lydia Polgreen [Gimlet’s managing director] and her passionate workforce drew us to Spotify as a house for our audio narratives and we couldn’t be extra excited to start this new artistic journey.”

Polgreen added, “Ava DuVernay and her workforce at Array are on the forefront of telling highly effective tales about essentially the most urgent problems with our time.”

As a part of its main funding in podcasting, Spotify has been lining up podcast content material offers with a spread of companions, together with the Obamas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian West, Warner Bros. and DC Comics, and extra. Spotify has touted rising podcast listenership over the previous yr — and the platform now gives 1.9 million podcast exhibits — however some on Wall Avenue consider the push has not but delivered significant outcomes.

“Spotify’s partnership with Array continues our dedication to bringing the world’s strongest and artistic voices into podcasting,” stated Daybreak Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content material and promoting enterprise officer. “We glance ahead to Spotify listeners listening to from the distinctive creators that Array can be bringing to our international platform.”

DuVernay’s credit embody Oscar-nominated movie “Selma” and documentary “thirteenth” and miniseries “When They See Us” for Netflix. She based Array in 2011. The group contains 4 mission-driven entities: movie distribution arm Array Releasing; content material firm Array Filmworks; programming and manufacturing hub Array Artistic Campus; and nonprofit group Array Alliance.