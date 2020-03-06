Ava DuVernay Teams With Warner Bros. Animation to Develop ‘Wings of Fire’ TV Series

In a aggressive scenario, Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is now set to develop an animated sequence primarily based on the “Wings of Hearth” books together with Ava DuVernay.

DuVernay will govt produce the potential present by way of her ARRAY Filmworks manufacturing firm together with creator Tui T. Sutherland, Dan Milano Christa Starr, and WBA’s Sam Register.

“Wings of Hearth” is described as an epic journey sequence set in a world fully dominated by dragons. Throughout two continents and 10 tribes, the sequence explores wars, friendships, and quests that span generations of dragon characters. There are presently 15 novels, three graphic novels, and 4 brief tales within the “Wings of Hearth” assortment. The books have bought greater than 9 million copies worldwide and been translated into 16 languages.

This marks the newest tv venture for DuVernay. She is presently below an total cope with Warner Bros. Tv Group. At WBTVG, she created and govt produces the OWN reveals “Queen Sugar,”which lately aired its fourth season, and “Cherish the Day,” which is presently airing its first. DuVernay can also be govt producing and directing the drama pilot “DMZ” for HBO Max, which is predicated on characters from DC. She can also be no stranger to the fantasy house, having directed the 2018 movie adaptation of “A Wrinkle in Time.”

She additionally acquired substantial reward for the Netflix restricted sequence “When They See Us,” which explored the case of 5 younger males of colour who have been falsely accused of rape solely to be exonerated years later. DuVernay created the sequence as well as to govt producing and directing all 4 episodes. The sequence was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards with two wins, together with greatest actor in a restricted sequence for Jharrel Jerome.

DuVernay is repped by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves. Sutherland is repped by WME, Writers Home, and Stone Genow.