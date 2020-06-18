Ava DuVernay’s 13th has 4000 per cent increase in Netflix streams

Ava DuVernay’s 13th, a documentary about racism inside the US jail system, has seen a 4000 per cent increase in Netflix views over the previous three weeks.

In a tweet, Netflix wrote that “hundreds of thousands of members” have considered the 2016 movie, which highlights the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the US.

The platform added that 13th has seen a particular increase of 4,665 per cent in Netflix customers watching the movie over the past three weeks.

Director DuVernay replied to the tweet, commenting, “Lovely”, with an emoji of the Black Lives Matter fist image.

Points surrounding systemic racism in our society have been dropped at the general public’s consideration for the reason that killing of George Floyd by a white police workplace on 25 Could in the US and the following Black Lives Matter protests happening internationally.

DuVernay’s critically acclaimed documentary has additionally been made accessible on YouTube as an academic useful resource, whereas different movies about racial injustice, together with Simply Mercy and The Hate U Give, can be streamed freed from cost.

