Ava DuVernay’s Colin Kaepernick Series Logs Nine COVID-19 Cases

Nine instances of COVID-19 have been recorded amongst crew members throughout pre-production on Ava DuVernay’s “Colin in Black & White,” Selection has discovered.

The Los Angeles County Division of Public Well being logged the cluster of coronavirus instances as occurring on a Netflix manufacturing at 18421 S Principal St in Gardena, Calif.

Manufacturing crew is at present getting ready the set for the scripted collection, which facilities on Colin Kaepernick’s highschool years and his highway to the NFL and activism. Principal pictures begins in January, and filming has not been delayed on account of the COVID-19 instances, based on a supply acquainted with the state of affairs. Netflix declined a request for remark.

Earlier in December, Netflix additionally recorded 4 COVID-19 instances amongst building crew at its upcoming 13-story Epic constructing on Sundown Blvd. Employees have been initially scheduled to maneuver into the workplaces in January; that has been postponed till at the least the spring of 2021, relying on the state of the pandemic, per a supply.

Individually, 4 instances have been recorded in early December on the set of Netflix comedy “Household Reunion,” which shoots at Paramount Studios and stays in manufacturing.

Amongst different current outbreaks are the close to 20 constructive instances at Lionsgate TV-produced “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” which have occurred since mid-November at CBS Radford in Studio Metropolis, Calif. CBS Radford has been the location of an growing variety of instances, with clusters of 11 and 7 at two separate sound levels, impacting CBS Studios’ “Why Ladies Kill” and Sony Footage TV’s “Name Your Mom” final month, along with “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.”

Additionally in November, NBC Common Studios Stage 1 logged a coronavirus cluster associated to the “Kelly Clarkson Present,” as Selection beforehand reported.

Non-residential settings — a class that features workplaces, eating places and retailers — are required to report instances to the county if at the least three individuals have examined constructive for COVID-19.

At an replace on Monday, L.A. County Public Well being Director Barbara Ferrer stated that 150 worksites had reported outbreaks over the weekend, as instances proceed to surge within the wake of the Thanksgiving vacation.