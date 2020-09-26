Ava Max Hosts Roblox ‘Heaven & Hell’ Album Launch Party

Video video games are quick turning into huge new music venues: Roblox, the favored virtual-world sport platform, is following within the footsteps of “Fortnite” to faucet artists for performances and particular occasions.

Pop singer Ava Max is throwing an immersive record-launch occasion on Roblox on Friday, Sept. 25, the place she’ll share behind-the-scenes tales from her simply launched debut album, “Heaven & Hell.” Ava additionally will reply questions from followers earlier than enjoying a number of of her favourite songs.

The occasion is scheduled for Friday, beginning at 4 p.m. PT on Roblox. Ava’s Launch Party Place, created by Atlantic Data and Artist Associate Group in partnership with a prime Roblox developer, makes use of Roblox’s lately launched Party Place expertise.

“I simply can’t wait to satisfy my followers on Roblox this Friday,” Ava Max stated in an announcement. “I miss with the ability to work together with everybody in individual, and I’m actually excited to do that new means of connecting with them in a lifelike immersive expertise to share my new music. I’ve some surprises in retailer for everybody too, so don’t miss this!”

Within the Ava Max Launch Party Place, Roblox gamers can use bounce pads to get to the sky-high dance flooring the place they will hear Ava’s new tunes, store for merch to decorate their avatars up with Heaven or Hell wings and swords, full quests, socialize, ask Ava questions and get a “non-public” stay efficiency.

Signed to Atlantic Data, the dance-pop diva (born Amanda Koci) broke out with hit “Candy however Psycho” in 2018, adopted by well-liked singles “So Am I” and “Kings & Queens.”



The Ava Max Launch Party Place in Roblox

It’s not a one-off: Roblox — which says it has over 150 million month-to-month lively customers — hopes to launch weekly immersive record-release events. The corporate has shaped a partnership with Warner Music Group that may let WMG artists stage comparable occasions on Roblox. Roblox builders have created different in-game occasions, together with for the One World: Collectively At House Digital Live performance this April.

Roblox’s technique follows Epic Video games’ push to show the Party Royale island in “Fortnite” into an even bigger leisure vacation spot. Additionally this Friday, an all-new choreography video of BTS’s hit “Dynamite” will premiere in “Fortnite” and this month Epic kicked off a brand new Party Royale live performance sequence. “Fortnite” beforehand has featured artists embody Travis Scott, Diplo and Kenshi Yonezu.

“For any artist releasing an album throughout these occasions, it’s necessary to search out new and interesting methods to attach with followers,” stated Elyse Rogers, EVP, Artist Associate Group. “We’re excited that Roblox selected Ava to kick off the platform’s launch occasion expertise; it ought to be numerous enjoyable.”

The COVID disaster “has made it clear that artists and labels must search for new venues and codecs to introduce their music,” stated Jon Vlassopulos, VP and international head of music for Roblox.

To attend Ava Max’s file launch occasion, present customers must enter the Ava Max Launch Party Place (at this hyperlink) on Roblox. New customers can create a Roblox account totally free and enter the music venue forward of the beginning time.